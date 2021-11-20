Swachh Survekshan 2021: Lucknow among garbage-free cities

Lucknow bagged awards in “best state capital in citizen feedback” and “garbage-free cities” (for cities with over 10 lakh population) categories in Swachh Survekshan 2021 the awards for which were given away at “Swachh Amrit Mahotsav” held in New Delhi on Saturday. The awards were received by Lucknow mayor Sanyukta Bhatia. Also, Uttar Pradesh’s overall ranking was sixth, one up from the previous year’s ranking,

“Despite facing difficulties during the pandemic, our staff worked hard and I congratulate them on this achievement,” said Bhatia. Swachh Survekshan is an annual survey of cleanliness, hygiene and sanitation in cities and towns across India.

In all, 18 UP cities, including Varanasi, Meerut, Noida and Ghaziabad, won awards in different categories. Awards were given away to respective mayors and other officials of respective cities by Union housing and urban affairs minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Union minister of state Kaushal Kishore.

Meerut got the “fastest moving big city” award in the 10 to 40 lakh population category, while Ghaziabad got the “best big city innovation and best practices” award. Noida got the “India’s cleanest medium city” award in 3 to 10 lakh population category.

Hapur got the “best city in maximum citizen participation” award in over one lakh population category while Patiyali town in Kasganj got the “best city in maximum citizen participation” award under less than one lakh population category.

Meerut Cantonment got “India’s cleanest cantonment” award in one lakh population category while Varanasi Cantonment got the “best cantonment in citizen feedback” award in over one lakh population category.

Hasanpur got the “fastest mover city” in 50,000 to one lakh population category while Awagarh got “best city in citizen feedback” award in 25,000 population category and the same award went to Gajraula in 50,000 to 1.5 lakh population category. Ghaziabad, Aligarh, Noida, Jhansi also got the “garbage-free city” award in different population categories.

Last year, Lucknow had secured 12th position out of 470 cities of the country which were nominated and it had also topped as the cleanest city of the state. In 2019, Lucknow stood at a poor 121st place. In 2018, the state capital was placed at 115th rank while in 2017 its place was 269.