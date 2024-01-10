Sweet turn to religious fervour: Specially packaged sweets set cash registers of Lko sweetmeat sellers ringing

The preparation for Ram Mandir consecration has ‘Sweet’ aspect too. Sweet and confectionery shops in Lucknow have started selling sweets in specially made packets with Ram Mandir pictures in the run up to the January 22 ceremony. A 56 bhog packet of dry fruits especially designed for Ram mandir with its picture on the packet by Madhurima sweets (HT Photo)

“We have designed a packet with a Shree Ram Mandir picture on our sweet packets. A 56 Bhog packet of dry fruits has been designed especially for the big day,” said Vineet Gupta of Madhurima sweets, Aminabad. “The price starts from ₹3,500 a packet,” he added.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

“Similar assorted packets are available in the brand’s outlet at Vibhuti Khand as well,” said its owner, Manish Gupta.

“We have also designed a sweet packet with Ram Mandir idol, for devotees offering it at religious events happening in the city, or in temples. These specially designed sweets will be revealed in the next 1-2 days,” said Ravindra Gupta of Chappan Bhog of Cantonment and Maitree Gupta of Ram Asrey, another popular sweet shop of the city in Hazratganj.

Temple packets high on demand

Other popular shops of the city are not behind, as most notable sweet shops in the city have soaked into the consecration fervour and such packets are in high demand among devotees. “We have received a number of orders including two religious events of the Ram Mandir inauguration in Aminabad,” said Vineet Gupta.

The Gupta brothers said that such assorted Ram temple sweets are high in demand at their outlets at Vibhuti Khand, Gomti Nagar, PGI and Aminabad.

Daya Shankar of Swad restaurant said that the packets with Ram temple pictures will be made available soon.