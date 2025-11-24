Syed Modi India International 2025: Pint-sized Okuhara raring to go at this year’s event

Olympic bronze medalist and gold medalist at the World Championship, Japan’s shuttler Nozomi Okuhara is ready for a strong performance on the international circuit in her comeback year after recovering from injury. Nozomi Okuhara poses for HT in Lucknow on Monday. (Sourced)

She hasn’t set any big target for herself, but wishes to take a step at a time, and for now, her immediate target is to win the women’s singles title for one more time at the Syed Modi India International 2025, beginning on Tuesday, at the Uttar Pradesh Badminton Academy here. The event offers a total prize money of $240,000.

Having back-to-back Super 100 events this year, former World No 1 Okuhara is currently ranked 29, but she is confident that by the end of the next year, she will be among the top 8 in the world. “I am taking one step at a time and right now preparing how to regain my 2023 title here in the Modi tourney as this event is one of my favourites,” Okuhara said in an exclusive chat with Hindustan Times on Monday.

“When I came back from injury, I focused on Super 100 events and I am happy that I won all three events this year. It’s my comeback year and I am focussing on my winning streak and extending it as much as I can, after an injury lay-off and good results in future events,” added Okuhara, 30.

The shuttler, who is known for her incredible speed, agility, and unyielding endurance on the court, achieved the number one world ranking in 2019 after rising through the junior ranks to become a major force in women’s singles globally.

She is celebrated for being the first Japanese woman to secure an Olympic medal in badminton.

Inspired by her older brother and sister, she developed a competitive spirit early on, often motivated by the need to keep up with them, both on the ski slopes and at home. Despite her short stature—standing at 1.56 meters—she never saw her size as a limitation, channeling her determination into badminton from the age of six.

“I always enjoy my badminton and try to go with the motion. Ever since I won the world junior title in 2012, I kept working hard on my game,” said Okuhara, who by the age of 14, had been selected to the Japanese national team and began receiving structured training that paved the way to the international stage.

Okuhara’s senior career is decorated with numerous accolades as she won her maiden Grand Prix title in the Canada Open in 2012, and thereafter, she went on to win multiple Grand Prix titles, including at the New Zealand, Vietnam, and Korea tournaments before winning her first Superseries title at the Japan Open in 2015 and went on to claim further Superseries and World Tour titles—including the All England Open in 2021.

Her landmark achievements include a bronze medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics—making her the first Japanese woman to win an Olympic badminton medal—and a gold medal at the 2017 World Championships, establishing her as a world champion and a role model in Japanese sports history.

An old rival of former World Championship gold medalist and Olympic silver medalist PV Sindhu, Okuhara is known for her tireless movement, creative play, and relentless defence. Despite facing taller opponents, she uses her speed and mental strength to overcome physical disadvantages.

Her rivalry with PV Sindhu, particularly the epic World Championships finals of 2017, which she won, and 2019 which she lost, captivated badminton fans globally for their intensity and high skill level.

“I miss my best friend Sindhu at this event here in Lucknow. We are rivals only on the badminton court, but outside the court we are best friends,” she said, adding, “I always enjoy playing against Sindhu and I pray for her speedy recovery as she is nursing an injury nowadays.”