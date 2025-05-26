Search Search
Monday, May 26, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Taj Mahal to have anti-drone system

ByHT Correspondent, Agra
May 26, 2025 07:38 AM IST

The system will have a range of seven-eight kilometres and it will ‘soft kill’ any threat once it comes within 200 metres of the Taj Mahal’s main dome

The Taj Mahal, a UNESCO listed World Heritage monument in Agra, will have an anti-drone system to counter potential aerial threats, a senior police official said on Sunday.

The Taj Mahal in Agra is a UNESCO listed World Heritage Monument. (PTI FILE PHOTO)
The Taj Mahal in Agra is a UNESCO listed World Heritage Monument. (PTI FILE PHOTO)

The system will have a range of seven-eight kilometres and it will ‘soft kill’ any threat once it comes within 200 metres of the main dome, the officer added.

Police personnel are being trained for effective use of this new technological layer to be added to Taj Mahal’s security, assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Taj Security, Syed Areeb Ahmed said.

At present, the monument is guarded by Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) inside and by UP police around the walls, he added.

“This anti-drone system is to be installed, once received, within the Taj Mahal complex in the near future for which 15 days’ training is underway,” Ahmed said.

“The system will have a range of 7 to 8 kilometres to detect an aerial threat posed by a drone, but will be mainly effective within a 200-metre radius around the main dome of the Taj Mahal,” he said.

The move comes after India carried out precise strikes under Operation Sindoor on nine terror hubs in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on May 7 in response to the Pahalgam terrorist attack.

A wave of artillery shelling, missiles and drone strikes were carried out by Pakistan. All such aerial threats were neutralised by the Indian armed forces.

“The anti-drone system will provide longitude and latitude to trace the exact location from where the drone is originating and its present location,” Ahmed said.

“The system will automatically jam the signal of any drone entering the area, rendering it inoperable through what is known as a ‘soft kill,” he added.

The main dome of the Taj Mahal was covered by a large black cloth during the 1971 India-Pakistan war.

News / Cities / Lucknow / Taj Mahal to have anti-drone system
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 26, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On