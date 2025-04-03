Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Apr 03, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Take corrective action within a week: Panel after inspecting accident-prone spots in Lucknow

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 03, 2025 10:26 PM IST

Key locations identified for improvement include HCL Tiraha, Khurdahi Bazar Cut, Kabirpur Cut, Amethi Cut and Gangaganj Cut

LUCKNOW The District Road Safety Committee met on Thursday to discuss measures to reduce road accidents in the city. The meeting, which saw the participation of experts and key officials, focused on addressing speeding concerns and improving infrastructure at accident hot spots, based on data from 2022, 2023, and 2024.

A joint inspection of an accident-prone area in Lucknow. (Sourced)
A joint inspection of an accident-prone area in Lucknow. (Sourced)

District magistrate Vishakh G, along with a team comprising regional sub-divisional magistrate, circle officer, traffic police, NHAI and transport department officials, conducted a joint inspection of several accident-prone areas. The committee’s directive was clear: corrective actions should be completed within a week.

One of the focal points of the inspection was Sultanpur Road, which has witnessed a high number of accidents. Key locations identified for improvement include HCL Tiraha, Khurdahi Bazar Cut, Kabirpur Cut, Amethi Cut, and Gangaganj Cut. Experts suggested several measures to mitigate the risks at these points.

NHAI officials were instructed to install speed limit signs and other essential signage to raise awareness about the dangers of speeding. At HCL Tiraha, the DM emphasized the need to widen the roads, remove the central island, shift utility poles, and create a 100-metre service lane for vehicles travelling in the wrong direction.

At Khurdahi Bazar, the committee identified U-turns and illegal parking as major causes of accidents. To address this, officials decided to install signboards within a 500-metre radius to discourage unsafe practices. Additionally, the group recommended the closure of the accident-prone cut after Jalsa Resort and instructed the ACP (traffic) to issue challans for vehicles found travelling in the wrong direction.

On Kisan Path, NHAI was tasked with installing barricades and signage to prevent vehicles coming from Ayodhya side from making U-turns. At the Amethi Cut, officials decided to apply yellow markings at the crossing and install additional signage to enhance visibility and safety.

At Ahimamau, a dedicated lane will be created for vehicles coming from Shaheed Path to Sultanpur Road to ensure smoother traffic movement and reduce accidents.

News / Cities / Lucknow / Take corrective action within a week: Panel after inspecting accident-prone spots in Lucknow
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 03, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On