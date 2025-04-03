Take corrective action within a week: Panel after inspecting accident-prone spots in Lucknow

LUCKNOW The District Road Safety Committee met on Thursday to discuss measures to reduce road accidents in the city. The meeting, which saw the participation of experts and key officials, focused on addressing speeding concerns and improving infrastructure at accident hot spots, based on data from 2022, 2023, and 2024. A joint inspection of an accident-prone area in Lucknow. (Sourced)

District magistrate Vishakh G, along with a team comprising regional sub-divisional magistrate, circle officer, traffic police, NHAI and transport department officials, conducted a joint inspection of several accident-prone areas. The committee’s directive was clear: corrective actions should be completed within a week.

One of the focal points of the inspection was Sultanpur Road, which has witnessed a high number of accidents. Key locations identified for improvement include HCL Tiraha, Khurdahi Bazar Cut, Kabirpur Cut, Amethi Cut, and Gangaganj Cut. Experts suggested several measures to mitigate the risks at these points.

NHAI officials were instructed to install speed limit signs and other essential signage to raise awareness about the dangers of speeding. At HCL Tiraha, the DM emphasized the need to widen the roads, remove the central island, shift utility poles, and create a 100-metre service lane for vehicles travelling in the wrong direction.

At Khurdahi Bazar, the committee identified U-turns and illegal parking as major causes of accidents. To address this, officials decided to install signboards within a 500-metre radius to discourage unsafe practices. Additionally, the group recommended the closure of the accident-prone cut after Jalsa Resort and instructed the ACP (traffic) to issue challans for vehicles found travelling in the wrong direction.

On Kisan Path, NHAI was tasked with installing barricades and signage to prevent vehicles coming from Ayodhya side from making U-turns. At the Amethi Cut, officials decided to apply yellow markings at the crossing and install additional signage to enhance visibility and safety.

At Ahimamau, a dedicated lane will be created for vehicles coming from Shaheed Path to Sultanpur Road to ensure smoother traffic movement and reduce accidents.