Take decisions on merit: U.P. CM Yogi to ministers

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday called upon his council of ministers to take all the decisions on merit and said no corruption or irregularities would be tolerated. He said the ministers should not take any decision in a hurry.

Yogi was presiding over a meeting of his council of ministers at Lok Bhawan here. His observations assume significance following reports of irregularities in transfers in PWD and health department. Action has been taken and a vigilance probe has been ordered to inquire the irregularities in public works department (PWD) transfers.

He said the “Groups of Ministers” (GoMs) should also interact with the public representatives of the opposition parties and take suggestions from them. He said reports about tours of GoMs should be given to the nodal officers of respective districts and measures for correction be taken as suggested by the ministers.

The CM had set up 18 GoMs to tour state’s 18 divisions and review implementation of government schemes there. He said two phases of divisional tours had been completed up to now. He said programmes for development of respective regions should be worked out. Yogi said the GoMs would review the steps taken when they tour the area again.

He said the state government remained at the doorstep of the people in summer when people go to hill stations. He said the ministers continued tours of villages and districts and their tours will continue.

Yogi said his government had completed first 100 days of its second term and the ministers were briefing the media about their achievements. He said cabinet ministers should work in coordination with the ministers of state and they should be invited to the departmental meetings.

He said illegal taxi stands, bus stands and rickshaw stands should not be allowed to operate under any circumstances. The CM said routes for running the e-rickshaws should also be decided. Yogi said the GoMs would have to travel to other countries to create a favourable atmosphere for holding the proposed global investors’ summit in January 2023.

The GoM led by minister for agriculture Surya Pratap Shahi has recommended improvement in health services in Mehmoodabad area. The GoM appreciated the construction of “Amrit Sarovar” in Bakshi Ka Talab area and urged the chief minister to go for inspection there. Other GoMs also made other recommendations.