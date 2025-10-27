‘Take out govt’s funeral’: Sultanpur doctor suspended after jibe

Making derogatory remarks against the state government and the chief minister led to the suspension of a government doctor posted in Sultanpur district.

Doctor Bhaskar Prasad, who was serving as the acting chief medical superintendent of the 100-bed Combined Hospital in Beersinghpur, was captured on camera denying permission to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) members, who wanted to take out a symbolic funeral procession from the hospital campus to lodge their protest against senior doctors of the hospital. A video of the conversation between them went viral on social media.

While denying them permission, he can be heard asking them to take out a “funeral procession” of the government instead.

The suspension came after the health department initiated action against the doctor following a probe.

Additional chief secretary (medical health) Amit Kumar Ghosh issued an office order stating the doctor level-3 consultant, who’s also the incharge chief medical superintendent of the 100-bed hospital, “is being suspended for using indecent language for the state government, making objectionable comment, prescribing medicines to patient that are to be purchased from an outside store, ignoring biomedical waste disposal standards and violating Uttar Pradesh Government Servant’s Conduct Rules, 1956 section 3 and 7”.

The AAP members had gone to the hospital to complain of poor services and were planning to take out a symbolic funeral procession of senior doctors. During a conversation with them, Dr Prasad denied them permission and, instead, could be heard in the video asking them to take out a procession of the government.

Other doctors at the hospital said the CMS was actually trying to oppose any kind of protest on the hospital campus and that he might have had a ‘slip of tongue’ during the conversation with the party persons. So, the entire circumstance should be understood and Dr Prasad should be given a chance to state his version, they added.

During his suspension, the senior doctor would remain attached to the office of the additional director of Ayodhya division until a final decision was taken in this regard, the order stated.