Take recent killings of army men in Kashmir seriously: Maya to Centre

Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Sunday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 73rd birthday but advised his government that it should take the recent killings of army officers and jawans in Kashmir seriously.

Mayawati, who has been a four-term UP chief minister, posted her advice to the government on social media platform X (formerly twitter), on the eve of the five-day special session of the Parliament that is to be held at the new Parliament building from Monday (September 18).

“Heartiest congratulations to all parliamentarians on the flag-hoisting at the New Parliament building and for the special session of the Parliament that would commence there from Monday. I hope and trust that the new Parliament building would strengthen democracy and help fulfill the humanistic ideals of the Constitution, as envisaged by Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar,” she posted on X.

“However, it would be much better and like a ray of hope, if the special session of the new Parliament is focused on mindboggling price rise, poverty, unemployment and issues of internal and external safety. It would also be necessary to take the recent killings of army officers and jawans in Kashmir seriously,” she added.

Two decorated army officers, a colonel and a major, as well as a deputy superintendent of police were killed on Wednesday in an encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district, ending the relative calm in the valley where terror attacks, according to the government, have significantly declined and said to be the lowest over the last five years. The BJP government at the Centre has decided to start the special session with a discussion on Parliament’s 75-year journey.

Earlier, Maya had criticised the decision of the Congress-led-opposition to boycott the inauguration ceremony of new Parliament building on May 28. Back then, the opposition had boycotted the ceremony on the grounds that instead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the inauguration should have been done by the country’s first tribal President Droupadi Murmu.

