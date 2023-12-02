Take strict action against land sharks: CM Yogi

GORAKHPUR Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday directed officials to take stringent action against any person found to be involved in land grabbing and to register FIR against him without delay.

The CM also held a janata darbar at Gorakhnath temple on the second day of his visit. (Pic for representation)

He directed officials to deal with land sharks and encroachers strictly and to ensure punitive action against them to contain criminal activities.

The CM also held a janata darbar at Gorakhnath temple on the second day of his visit before leaving for Lucknow and listened to grievances of over 300 visitors who had arrived here from various districts of Gorakhpur and Basti divisions.

A sizeable chunk of women complainants had reached the Janata Darbar early morning and were waiting for their turn to narrate the troubles they faced in treatment of their husbands or children, while others requested a shelter over their heads.

The CM listened to them and assured that every needy would get house under PM housing schemes and directed officials to provide Ayushman health card to each needy person for treatment of his or her relatives.

Tracking notice of Shanti Devi’s complaint regarding her land being snatched by influential people of her area, the CM directed officials to lodge an FIR and to provide a house to Shanti, who was from Sant Kabeer Nagar.

Yogi also reviewed the preparation for the celebration of Maharana Pratap Educational Council Week scheduled to start from December 4. Being the head of the Educational Council the CM finalized the name of the chief guest for the inaugural ceremony.

The CM camp office confirmed that the state minister of road transport in the union government General VK Singh would be the chief guest of the inauguration ceremony while deputy chairman in Rajya Sabha Harivansh Narayan singh would grace the closing ceremony.

