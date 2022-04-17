Talking of PM Awaas Yojana impact, Maurya recalls humble past
LUCKNOW: Talking about how a record number of houses for poor built during the BJP rule had helped the common man, deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Saturday recalled his humble past when his mother would climb the roof of his hutment to fix leakage during the rainy season.
“Besides helping the poor, schemes like the PM Awaas Yojana were also part of the campaign to empower women as the ownership of these houses for the poor is being given to women,” Maurya said at the UP BJP headquarters in Lucknow on Saturday.
“The sensitivity of our BJP governments is there for all to see. In UP, before 2017 when Samajwadi Party government was in power, only 18,000 houses were built under the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana. In contrast, the BJP government built 44 lakh houses from 2017 to 2022 in Uttar Pradesh,” he said.
Maurya said: “Those who hail from a rural background would know what life meant when the roof of their makeshift, thatched roof hut would start leaking. I remember that my mother would fix the leakage with a sack to cover herself from rain ,as my family like so many other poor didn’t even have an umbrella.”
“Today, things have changed. Under PM Awaas Yojana, 3 crore houses have been built across the country. Of these, 2.12 crore have been built in rural India and about 58 lakh houses have come up in urban India. The government spent about ₹1,95000 crore for the scheme in rural India alone,” he said.
Over all, for an estimated 3 crore families, the BJP government had spent ₹3 lakh crore on the scheme, he said.
Maurya also spoke about the toilets that the BJP government helped build in rural areas. “It is there for all to see how our visionary Prime Minister Narendra Modi has focused on the poor. From a good house to toilets, free gas connection under Pradhan Mantri Ujjawala Yojana, power supply under Pradhan Mantri Saubhagya Yojana, Jal Jivan Mission as part of which all houses in rural areas would have access to pure drinking tap water, things are changing rapidly for the poor. There was a time when former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi had said that he would send ₹1 from Delhi but only 15 paise would reach the intended beneficiaries. Now, under PM Modi, each and every penny is reaching the beneficiary,” Maurya said.
Maurya also said the “double ration” scheme to help the poor hit by Covid surge had affected the poor.
“The Centre had spent ₹80,000 crore under the scheme so far,” he said of the scheme which he said was driven by Modi’s concern that no poor should go to bed hungry. He also spoke of the one nation, one ration card and said this move too had helped the people during Covid times.
7 teams formed to investigate suicide of contractor: Karnataka Police
Karnataka police have formed seven teams to investigate the alleged suicide of contractor and Bharatiya Janata Party worker Santosh Patil, officials said on Saturday. Patil, a Belagavi-based contractor, was found dead at a hotel in Udupi on Tuesday, barely two weeks after accusing former rural development and panchayat raj (RDPR) minister KS Eshwarappa of harassing him for a 40% commission to release funds for around ₹4 crore worth of work done.
Yogi sounds NCR alert after Noida, Ghaziabad Covid uptick
Amid an uptick in Covid cases in Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddh Nagar (Noida), chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday put all National Capital Region districts of UP on alert. Yogi was reviewing the Covid situation at a meeting of his Team-9 here. Overall, Uttar Pradesh recorded 106 new Covid cases, including 70 in Gautam Buddha Nagar and 11 in Ghaziabad, Lucknow 5, Meerut 3 and Saharanpur 2 on Saturday, according to state health department data.
UP govt asks DMs, SPs to ensure security of board answer books
PRAYAGRAJ: Armed police personnel would ensure security of answer sheets of UP board examinations during evaluation. Evaluation of more than 2.25 crore answer-sheets of 47,75,749 students who appeared in UP Board's High School and Intermediate Examination-2022, will be held at 271 evaluation centers across the state, board officials said. A total of 51,92,689 students were registered UP Board high school and intermediate exams that concluded on April 13.
Ludhiana | 2 women among 4 held for selling drugs in syringes, 250.5 gm drugs recovered
The Dakha police on Friday arrested four accused, including two women, for drug peddling. The police have recovered 250 gm cannabis, .5 gm heroin, ₹1,910 drug money and syringes. The accused, Sumandeep of Mandi Mullanpur, Somni, Manoj Sahni, Sunita, used to sell the heroin in syringes and inject into the veins of drug addicts. Assistant sub-inspector Satpal Singh, the investigating officer, said the police arrested the accused near the railway station following a tip-off.
Women power will take India to new heights: Kapil Dev
PUNE Women in India are hardworking and they have power to achieve whatever they want. They should never hold themselves back and always take a step forward in every field, which will take India to achieve new heights,” said 1983 World Cup winning captain on Saturday, Kapil Dev. Dev was in the city to attend a program organised by FICCI Ladies Organisation.
