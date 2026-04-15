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Tata Group plans hydrogen bus production in Lucknow

One millionth vehicle rolled out from Lucknow manufacturing plant; company aims to make 2 million vehicles over next five years, says chairman

Published on: Apr 15, 2026 08:49 pm IST
By HT Correspondent
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LUCKNOW Tata Group chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran on Wednesday said the company aims to roll out 20 lakh vehicles over the next five years and plans to manufacture hydrogen-powered buses and trucks from its Lucknow facility. The announcement came after the rollout of the one millionth vehicle (10 lakh) from the group’s manufacturing plant here.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath flags off the one millionth vehicle manufactured at Tata Motors’ Lucknow plant, on Wednesday. Chairman of Tata Sons N Chandrasekaran and other dignitaries also present. (@myogiadityanath X/ANI Photo)

This milestone vehicle was a zero-emission electric bus, aligned with UP’s net-zero 2070 vision and the company’s net-zero target of 2045.

Addressing the gathering, Chandrasekaran pointed out that the milestone of 10 lakh vehicles has been achieved in 34 years and asserted that the target of 20 lakh (2 million) vehicles can be achieved in the next five years.

“In the coming years, the Tata Group’s presence in the state is set to more than double. Due to a favourable investment climate, better infrastructure and strong leadership, vast opportunities are available for industrial expansion,” he said.

“India’s economy will grow at the fastest pace globally in the coming decades and Uttar Pradesh will play a leading role in this growth journey,” emphasised Chandrasekaran.

Tata Motors MD and CEO Girish Wagh laid out future expansion plans of the Lucknow plant after the rollout of the one millionth vehicle from the Lucknow plant.

“In the next 30 months, we are planning to roll out a hydrogen-powered bus from the Lucknow plant,” Wagh told media persons while interacting with them here. He pointed out that Uttar Pradesh is the second-largest market in terms of sales for Tata Motors.

 
uttar pradesh tata group electric vehicles
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Tata Group plans hydrogen bus production in Lucknow
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Tata Group plans hydrogen bus production in Lucknow
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