Teach CPR technique at school, prepare life savers: KGMU cardiologist

If you notice someone slump suddenly, start cardiopulmonary resuscitation, (CPR) immediately till medical help arrives, said Prof Rishi Sethi, senior faculty cardiology at King George’s Medical University (KGMU). He also advocated teaching CPR technique at school level itself.

“People should learn basic CPR. Infact CPR should be taught to students at school level itself and should be revisited annually. This way we will have many people who could help save precious lives,” said professor Sethi while addressing a press conference on Monday.

“Sudden fall indicates it could be due to a cardiac problem and in this situation, CPR can save a life. It is simple. Just push the chest wall continuously after in a gap of few seconds. The previous method of mouth-to-mouth respiration is not required,” he added.

“Have a heart to help others, learn to help first Instead of making videos,’ he said on videos made of people who collapse suddenly.

Prof Sethi, also dean of innovations, said non-communicable diseases cause more than 80% of global deaths. “Of them, cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) kill around 25-30% of people. Of the CVDs, heart failure is one of the chronic and progressive conditions in which the heart muscle is unable to pump enough blood to meet the body’s needs for blood,” he said.

“Coronary artery disease is the most common cause of heart failure. While hypertension, diabetes, and obesity are risk factors for heart failure, breathlessness and swelling are the most common symptoms of heart failure,” said Prof Sethi.

“Heart is the most hardworking muscle of the body that starts working since the child is inside the womb and works till death. We should keep it healthy and in case of trouble we should take proper medical advice,” said Prof Sethi.