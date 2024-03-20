 Teacher shot dead: Mortal remains brought home; Varanasi police chief promises strict action - Hindustan Times
Teacher shot dead: Mortal remains brought home; Varanasi police chief promises strict action

ByHT Correspondent, Varanasi
Mar 20, 2024 06:28 AM IST

Chandraprakash, the cop accused of killing Dharmendra, was allegedly inebriated at the time of the incident.

The mortal remains of a government schoolteacher, who was shot dead by a policeman in Muzaffarnagar last Sunday, was brought to his house in Kandawa area of Varanasi on Tuesday. District magistrate S Rajalingam was among the officials who paid a condolence visit to the deceased Dharmendra’s family.

Chandraprakash, the cop accused of killing Dharmendra, was allegedly inebriated at the time of the incident. He is deployed at Reserve Police Lines in Varanasi whereas the teacher was from Chandauli.

The teacher’s brother Jeetendra demanded that the government must offer pension and ex gratia to Dharmendra’s wife, who’s also a schoolteacher in Bhadohi, and that she must be transferred to Varanasi.

On Monday, Varanasi commissioner of police Mohit Agrawal said that the accused policeman would be terminated from his service, and economic assistance would be given to the bereaved family as per the rule.

He also instructed all deputy commissioners of police in the region to identify all police personnel who drink on duty and misbehave with public, and start proceedings to dismiss them from their service. Also, such police personnel should not be deployed in poll and other important duties, he observed.

