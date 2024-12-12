Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Dec 12, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Team formed to probe Himachal Pradesh gov’s fleet accident

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Dec 12, 2024 09:38 AM IST

DCP Keshav Kumar said while CCTV footage was being examined, the autorickshaw driver did not suddenly come in the way of the fleet

A day after Himachal Pradesh governor Shiv Pratap Shukla’s convoy met with an accident on Shaheed Path here, a police team was formed to investigate the incident, said sources in the police department.

(File)
(File)

Formed under the instructions of deputy commissioner of police (DCP-South) Keshav Kumar and led by the additional DCP (South) and Gosaiganj ACP, the probe team “will record statements of the people present in the fleet on the basis of which a report on how the accident took place will be prepared”, a senior police official said on the condition of anonymity.

According to the sources, the preliminary investigation into the incident has revealed that the convoy was on the right lane of the road and an autorickshaw was plying parallel to it in the left lane. “Some vehicles in the convoy, which was going at a speed of about 80-90 kmph, suddenly changed their lanes, which might have contributed to the accident,” the official added.

“The driver of one of the vehicles in the fleet suddenly applied the brakes. After this, the van of ACP Ghazipur Anindya Vikram Singh, a jeep and an ambulance collided with each other.”

Keshav Kumar said while CCTV footage was being examined, the autorickshaw driver did not suddenly come in the way of the fleet. “One of the drivers in the fleet has said the cause of the accident was the negligence of the ambulance driver,” he added.

Apart from the Ghazipur ACP, four more police personnel and a doctor and his staff were injured in the mishap.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 12, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On