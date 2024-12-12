Team formed to probe Himachal Pradesh gov’s fleet accident

A day after Himachal Pradesh governor Shiv Pratap Shukla’s convoy met with an accident on Shaheed Path here, a police team was formed to investigate the incident, said sources in the police department. (File)

Formed under the instructions of deputy commissioner of police (DCP-South) Keshav Kumar and led by the additional DCP (South) and Gosaiganj ACP, the probe team “will record statements of the people present in the fleet on the basis of which a report on how the accident took place will be prepared”, a senior police official said on the condition of anonymity.

According to the sources, the preliminary investigation into the incident has revealed that the convoy was on the right lane of the road and an autorickshaw was plying parallel to it in the left lane. “Some vehicles in the convoy, which was going at a speed of about 80-90 kmph, suddenly changed their lanes, which might have contributed to the accident,” the official added.

“The driver of one of the vehicles in the fleet suddenly applied the brakes. After this, the van of ACP Ghazipur Anindya Vikram Singh, a jeep and an ambulance collided with each other.”

Keshav Kumar said while CCTV footage was being examined, the autorickshaw driver did not suddenly come in the way of the fleet. “One of the drivers in the fleet has said the cause of the accident was the negligence of the ambulance driver,” he added.

Apart from the Ghazipur ACP, four more police personnel and a doctor and his staff were injured in the mishap.