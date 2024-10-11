Menu Explore
Tech turn to fire-fighting: U.P. fire dept to get 141 vehicles, rescue tools worth 79.75 cr this fiscal

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Oct 11, 2024 08:52 PM IST

Eight different types of firefighting vehicles, fire suits, lifting air bags with compressed cylinders, demolition hammers, advance firefighting helmets to be purchased soon

The state fire services department will soon be armed with 141 different types of fire-fighting vehicles as well as other equipment including demolition hammer, lifting air bags with compress air cylinder, high pressure firefighting portable pumps, helmets, ropes, fire entry suits and portable door opening multi-functional tool required for rescuing people trapped inside buildings, said senior home department officials here on Friday.

For representation only (HT File Photo)
For representation only (HT File Photo)

A senior official confirmed that the home department has issued a government order dated September 27, regarding the approval for purchasing these fire-fighting vehicles and equipment worth 79.95 crore before March 31, 2025.

The official said that the list included eight different types of water and foam tenders worth 47.86 crore. He said it included 20 water tenders of 14-tonne chassis with a capacity of 5,000 liters of water costing 29 lakh per unit, which totals around 5.80 crore, 16 water tenders with capacity of 4,500 liters costing 31 lakh, which totals around 4.96 crore, 16 water tenders of 18-tonne chassis with capacity of 5,000 liters, costing 31.25 lakh per unit, which totals to around 5 Crore, 20 water tenders of 14-tonne chassis with a capacity of 4,500 liters costing 24 lakh per unit, which totals around 4.8 crore, 13 water tenders of 14 tonne chassis with capacity of 2,000 liters costing 23 lakh per unit, which totals around 2.99 crore.

Moreover, nine water browsers (tankers) with high pressure pumps cost 69.03 lakh per unit, which totals around 6.22 crore, 12 foam tenders of 19-tonne chassis with capacity of 5,000 liters costing 40 lakh per unit, which totals around 4.80 crore, and 45 firefighting quick response vehicles costing 29.54 lakh per unit, which totals around 13.29 crore are in the list of approved purchases mentioned in the order, he said.

Similarly, 11 different types of firefighting equipment and fire safety gadgets as well as rescue kits worth 32.08 crore have also been approved in the recent order.

The official said it included 14 portable door opening multifunction tools used in breaking into a closed building in case of fire incidents. He said it will cost around 19.45 lakh per unit, which totals around 2.72 crore for the 14 units.

He further said the list included as many as 50 fire entry suits costing 4 lakh per unit, which totals around 2 crore, 1,000 longline 16 mm Manila ropes costing 6,974 per unit, which totals around 69.74 lakh, 40 firefighting high pressure portable pumps costing 12 lakh per unit, which totals around 4.80 crore, 90 fire blankets costing 3.21 lakh per unit, which totals around 2.89 crore, 75 pneumatic lifting bags with compressed air cylinders costing 5.75 lakh per unit, which totals around 4.31 crore, 112 demolition hammer with power pack costing 2.89 lakh per unit, costing 3.24 crore, 75 advance firefighting helmets costing around 1.58 lakh, which totals around 1.19 crore, 30 back pack extra light high-pressure pumps costing around 15.59 lakh per unit, which totals around 4.68 crore, 200 self-content briefing apparatus set with spare cylinder costing around 2.5 lakh per unit, which totals 5 crore and 70 double extension ladders of 7.5 meter length costing 80,000 per unit, which totals around 55.96 lakh.

