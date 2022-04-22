Technical education to S/C, S/T girl students for just ₹1 likely
Technical education minister Ashish Patel on Friday said a proposal will be sent to the state government to provide technical education to all scheduled caste and scheduled tribe girl students for just ₹1, according to a state government press release.
This will also be applicable in all branches of technical universities and government engineering colleges of the state, the minister said.
Chairing a review meeting, Patel said all colleges will bear the expenditure for the S/C, S/T girls’ education from their own resources. Apart from this, an international level pharmaceutical and bio-engineering research centre will be established in the state within three months, he said.
Patel said both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Yogi Adityanath had resolved that empowerment of women was necessary to realise the dream of self-reliant India.
Keeping this in view, this proposal has been made to provide quality education to girl students of SC/ST category at low fees that will be launched soon.
Patel directed officials to suspend the ongoing recruitment process in government engineering colleges and form a new committee. He said quality education would be provided in the state itself to stop migration of students to other states.
The minister directed implementation of biometric attendance in technical institutes to ensure proper attendance of teachers.
He instructed universities to establish a network of technical education alumni in the country and abroad and establish a mentorship and support system with them.
He also expressed the idea of celebrating a ‘technical education day’.
Principal secretary Amrit Abhijat stressed on getting international cooperation in technical education and directed to take immediate action on the directions of the chief minister to prepare and implement new courses on mapping.
Special secretary Sunil Kumar Chaudhary, vice chancellors and directors of all three universities and government engineering colleges of technical education department, besides senior officers of the department were present in the meeting.
Uttar Pradesh government steps up preparations for annual budget
The Uttar Pradesh government has stepped up preparations for the annual budget for 2022-23 to be presented before the state legislature during the budget session likely to be convened next month. “The state government is likely to convene the budget session next month to present the annual budget for 2022-23. It is collecting proposals from different departments for the purpose of incorporating them in the budget,” said a senior BJP leader on condition of anonymity.
Crop loan application pending since 2017, Lucknow bench of Allahabad high court seeks report
The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court has taken serious note of a farmer's crop loan application remaining pending for four years and has sought a report from the principal secretary (agriculture) within 30 days. The petitioner Ram Chandra Yadav of Sitapur district is a farmer. He had applied for a loan under the Kisan Credit Card scheme in 2017 for purchasing seeds, fertilizer and agriculture equipment.
Madhya Pradesh logs 11 new Covid-19 cases; active tally at 62
Madhya Pradesh on Friday recorded 11 new cases of Covid-19 that raised the tally of infections to 10,41,292, an official from the state health department said. The count of recoveries reached 10,30,496, after seven patients were discharged from hospitals, while the toll stood at 10,734 as no fresh casualty was reported, the official said. The central state is now left with 62 active cases, and the positivity rate stood at 0.1 per cent, he said.
Dead fish: BMC sends Banganga Tank water sample for testing
Mumbai: A day after hundreds of dead fish were seen floating in the Banganga Tank under mysterious circumstances, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation have sent its water samples for testing and analysing the chemical components of the water. At present, Banganga is owned and managed by GSB Temple Trust. Members of the GSB Trust stated that this tank is home to more than 220 different species of fish. The tank comes under Prashant Gaikwad, assistant municipal commissioner and in charge of D-ward's jurisdiction.
Pashan lake cleanup underway in Pune
With the Pune Municipal Corporation constituting a 16-member Pashan Lake Development and Restoration committee on March 7, 2022, work is going on in full swing on clearing water hyacinth and debris choking the entrances of Pune's once famous Pashan lake that was originally built to provide drinking water to the viceroy's bungalow which is now the Savitribai Phule Pune University campus.
