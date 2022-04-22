Technical education to S/C, S/T girl students for just 1 likely

Technical education minister Ashish Patel on Friday said a proposal will be sent to the state government to provide technical education to all scheduled caste and scheduled tribe girl students for just ₹1, according to a state government press release.

This will also be applicable in all branches of technical universities and government engineering colleges of the state, the minister said.

Chairing a review meeting, Patel said all colleges will bear the expenditure for the S/C, S/T girls’ education from their own resources. Apart from this, an international level pharmaceutical and bio-engineering research centre will be established in the state within three months, he said.

Patel said both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Yogi Adityanath had resolved that empowerment of women was necessary to realise the dream of self-reliant India.

Keeping this in view, this proposal has been made to provide quality education to girl students of SC/ST category at low fees that will be launched soon.

Patel directed officials to suspend the ongoing recruitment process in government engineering colleges and form a new committee. He said quality education would be provided in the state itself to stop migration of students to other states.

Biometric attendance

The minister directed implementation of biometric attendance in technical institutes to ensure proper attendance of teachers.

He instructed universities to establish a network of technical education alumni in the country and abroad and establish a mentorship and support system with them.

He also expressed the idea of ​​celebrating a ‘technical education day’.

Principal secretary Amrit Abhijat stressed on getting international cooperation in technical education and directed to take immediate action on the directions of the chief minister to prepare and implement new courses on mapping.

Special secretary Sunil Kumar Chaudhary, vice chancellors and directors of all three universities and government engineering colleges of technical education department, besides senior officers of the department were present in the meeting.