Teen girl hacked to death, brother found hanging from tree in Bahraich

Body of a 15-year-old teenage girl having injury marks on neck and back from a blunt object was found lying inside her house under Khairighat police station limits of Bahraich district late on Saturday night, said senior police officials on Sunday. Teen girl hacked to death; brother found hanging from tree (Pic for representation)

They said the body of the girl’s elder brother was found hanging from a tree near her house while the mother of the two deceased and their eldest brother and his wife were found missing from the house.

The police officials suspected that the boy, who was also in his teenage, first murdered the girl by attacking her with a spade over her alleged illicit relation with a man and thereafter hanged himself fearing police action. They said their eldest brother and his wife as well as their mother disappeared from their house to evade social embarrassment and police action.

Khairighat Inspector in-charge, Sanjay Kumar Singh said the incident was reported from Thailia Baduwapur village when a village guard spotted the girl’s body soaked in blood lying in the verandah of her house at around 10.30 pm on Saturday night while a spade having blood stains was lying near the body. He said the girl was apparently hacked to death with the same spade.

“Only a few minutes later, the body of the deceased girl’s brother was found hanging from a tree around 200-meters from the house. However, the deceased siblings’ mother, their elder brother and his wife were found missing,” said the inspector.

Another police official confirmed the two deceased siblings had strained relations with their elder brother and his wife, so they lived separately in the village. He said the deceased girl had love affair with a man of the same village and had eloped with him nearly 10-days back. He said the girl was handed over to the family while her lover was sent to jail for eloping with a minor girl.

He said the bodies of the two deceased have been sent for postmortem examination and efforts are on to trace their missing family members. He said the police are further trying to ascertain the exact reason behind the killing and the alleged suicide and mystery behind their family member’s disappearance.