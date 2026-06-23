Teen kills brother, sister-in-law, nephew in Gorakhpur; held

A 16-year-old boy allegedly hacked his elder brother, sister-in-law and their three-year-old son to death while they were asleep at their home in Balua village of Gorakhpur district in the early hours of Monday. Police have detained the juvenile and launched an investigation into the triple murder that has shocked the area.

Representational image (Sourced)

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The incident took place around 3 am in the village under the Bansgaon police station area, about 50 km from the district headquarters. The deceased were identified as Amit Gupta, 35, his wife Ranjna Gupta, 31, and their three-year-old son Reyansh.

According to police, the accused’s parents were sleeping in another room when the attack allegedly took place.

“The juvenile appears to have been suffering from frustration and emotional distress. He has been taken into custody and is being questioned. All aspects of the case, including family circumstances and the motive behind the crime, are under investigation,” superintendent of police (South) Jitendra Kumar said.

Police said the exact motive behind the killings is yet to be established, though preliminary investigation points to a possible dispute related to a family-run shop. During preliminary questioning, the juvenile allegedly claimed that he had not been given food for two days and remarked that he would at least get food in jail.

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{{^usCountry}} According to investigators, the boy’s father heard screams and rushed to the room, where he found the three victims lying in a pool of blood. He allegedly saw his younger son emerging from the room carrying the weapon and informed neighbours before alerting the police. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to investigators, the boy’s father heard screams and rushed to the room, where he found the three victims lying in a pool of blood. He allegedly saw his younger son emerging from the room carrying the weapon and informed neighbours before alerting the police. {{/usCountry}}

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The teenager was later detained from an upstairs room where police allegedly found him with the blood-stained weapon.

Police recovered the suspected murder weapon from the scene. Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Dr Kaustubh, along with forensic teams and other senior officers, inspected the crime scene, collected evidence and gathered first-hand information about the incident. The bodies have been sent for postmortem examination.

Officers found all three victims dead in the same room where they had been sleeping. A case has been registered on the complaint of the victims’ father.

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Police said further legal action is being taken in accordance with the provisions of the Juvenile Justice Act.