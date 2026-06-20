Delhi man held after two-year-old son dies following assault
Police said the accused allegedly assaulted his wife and two children after a domestic dispute. The child died at Safdarjung Hospital on Saturday.
The Delhi Police on Saturday arrested a 34-year-old carpenter for allegedly assaulting his wife and two children, leading to the death of his two-year-old son at Mithapur near Jaitpur in southeast Delhi.
The assault took place on Friday afternoon. The child, who sustained serious injuries, was admitted to Safdarjung Hospital, where he died on Saturday morning, police said.
Deputy commissioner of police (southeast) Hemant Tiwari said the Jaitpur police station received a call around 1.30pm regarding an assault on family members living at Lakhpat Colony Part-II in Mithapur. A police team reached the spot and met the wife.
According to the police, the woman said her husband is addicted to alcohol and narcotic drugs, assaulted her and their two minor children after a domestic dispute.
“The injured two-year-old son was shifted to Safdarjung Hospital. Despite treatment, the child succumbed to his injuries on Saturday morning,” added Tiwari.
Based on a complaint, an FIR was registered on Friday under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Juvenile Justice Act. After the child’s death, section 103 (murder) of the BNS was also added to the case, police said.
Police said the sequence of events and circumstances surrounding the child’s death are under investigation and statements from family and neighbours are being recorded.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKarn Pratap Singh
Karn Pratap Singh has been writing on crime, policing, and issues of safety in Delhi for almost a decade. He covers high-intensity spot news, including terror strikes, serial blasts and security threats in the national capital.Read More
Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.