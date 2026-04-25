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Temperature breaches 42 degree Celcius mark in Lucknow as UP reels under intense heatwave

The maximum temperature in Lucknow remained at 42.5 degree Celsius, 3.4 degrees above the season's normal.

Updated on: Apr 25, 2026 11:56 am IST
By HT News Desk
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A spell of intense heat swept across Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, with temperatures soaring well above normal in several parts of the state. The sharp rise in mercury levels has pushed many districts into heatwave conditions, offering little relief to residents grappling with prolonged hot and dry weather.

Lucknow is currently experiencing an intense heatwave, with temperatures between 42°C and 45°C (Photo: Mushtaq Ali/HT)

Temperatures in Uttar Pradesh crossed the 40-degree mark at several places on Friday. The maximum temperature in Lucknow remained at 42.5 degree Celsius, 3.4 degrees above the season's normal. The minimum temperature, however, was recorded at 22.6 degree Celsius, according to India meteorological department.

Prayagraj was the hottest with temperature rising to 45.2 degree Celsius, 4.6 degrees above normal. Varanasi, Banda and Agra followed the trend with 44.3 degrees Celsius, 44.2 degrees Celsius and 44 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Najibabad and Muzaffarnagar saw a minor respite from heat, with temperatures in these cities ranging below 40 degrees Celsius.

Lucknow forecast today

The Met department has warned of a heat wave situation, forecasting clear skies in Lucknow and its neighbourhood on Saturday, with maximum and minimum temperatures to be around 43 and 26 degrees Celsius.

 
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HT News Desk

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Home / Cities / Lucknow / Temperature breaches 42 degree Celcius mark in Lucknow as UP reels under intense heatwave
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Temperature breaches 42 degree Celcius mark in Lucknow as UP reels under intense heatwave
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