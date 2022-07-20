TET like exam for appointment of teachers in UP madarsas soon
On the lines of Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET), the Uttar Pradesh Madarsa Education Board will introduce the Madarsa Teacher Eligibility Test (MTET) for the selection of teachers in madarsas.
“The test will be conducted by Uttar Pradesh Madarsa Education Board. However, the rules of the test will have to be amended before implementing it,” said chairman of Uttar Pradesh Madarsa Education Board Dr Iftikhar Ahmed Javed.
He said, “There will be a detailed discussion on the proposal to amend the rules in the upcoming board meeting. After the discussions, and getting the approval of the board, a proposal to amend the rules will be sent to the government.”
The MTET will be introduced for the selection of teachers in madarsas only after the approval of the government. The step is being undertaken for enhancing quality of education system in UP madarsas.
Dr Javed said, “Until the introduction of Madarsa Teacher Eligibility Test (MTET), the appointments in madarsas would be done as before. As such, for now, the right of appointment of teachers in madrasas will remain with madrasa management committees.”
He said, “MTET will be on the lines of Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET), but it will be a different exam.”
Two fire, one tree fall incidents reported in Pune
Pune: Two incidents of fire were reported in the city on Tuesday. A small room in Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Research Centre caught fire in Yerawada locality and a cylinder exploded at a tea outlet “Premacha Chaha” in Manikbaug area of Sinhgad road early morning. According to the fire department officials, no casualty was reported in both incidents. A huge tree fell on the main road in Manikbaug locality at 9 am on Tuesday.
Police raid gambling dens in Mangalwar peth, 55 booked
Pune: The Shivajinagar police on Monday raided six online gambling dens in Mangalwar peth, booked 55 people and recovered materials, including cash worth Rs 4.55 lakh. A team led by senior police inspector Arvind raided the premises. The police have booked the accused under Maharashtra Prevention of Gambling Act, Sections 120 B (conspiracy), 420 (cheating) of Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act.
Cleaner of truck that ran over DSP arrested following shoot-out
After a four-hour long manhunt on Tuesday, police arrested one of the suspects involved in the killing of a deputy superintendent of police probing a case of illegal stone mining from Panchgaon's Chilla village, about 45 kilometres from Gurugram. Police indentified the arrested suspect as Ikkar Khan of Panchgaon, the cleaner of truck that ran over DSP Surendra Singh when he signalled them to stop in Nuh district on Tuesday morning.
Haryana CM calls for strict action, orders police posts in areas under mining
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that he has directed to set up police post in mining areas. Varun Singla, superintendent of police, Nuh, said that they have formed teams at all suspected locations where illegal mining takes place. Singla said all the routes connecting to the villages from where suspects try to steal stones are under scanner now. There have been several cases where police have come under attack from mining mafia.
Pune: Four women BJP MLAs duped in online fraud
Pune: Four Bharatiya Janata Party women legislators from Maharashtra were duped by a fraudster, police officials said on Tuesday. The other three lawmakers are Devyani Pharande from the Nashik Central constituency under Nashik district; Shweta Mahale from Chikhali in Buldhana; and Meghana Bordikar from Jintur assembly constituency in Parbhani district.
