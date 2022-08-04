Thai tourists wearing unique masks, crowns denied entry to Taj Mahal

AGRA A group of six tourists from Thailand was denied entry to the Taj Mahal on Wednesday as they were in ceremonial attire and wanted to make videos of themselves while wearing unique masks and metal crowns. They had not sought any prior permission for the shoot, for which a fee is also paid, stated ASI officials.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“There are no restrictions on entry and foreign guests are more than welcome at the Taj Mahal. But the issue was about filming as the group was interested in filming themselves in ceremonial attire when they reached the Taj Mahal entrance,” stated RK Patel, superintending archaeologist for Archaeological Survey of India (Agra circle).

“There are provisions to allow shooting at Taj, but for that, one has to pay at least ₹1 lakh while permission for filming is granted only till the red sandstone platform, just after entering the Royal Gate facing the mausoleum. These visitors were not aware about such provision and thus had to return. But they went towards Dussehra Ghat on the eastern side of Taj Mahal,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Their traditional attire was typical as it had pointed objects and masks. The visitors were advised to remove these masks but they were not prepared to do so and returned without lodging any formal complaint,” stated the ASI chief in Agra.

This is not the first time that controversies have erupted over entry to the Taj Mahal complex, where the Supreme Court has already banned protests, rallies and promotional activities.

In May 2017, right wing organisations, including the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and the Bajrang Dal, staged a protest at the Taj Mahal while some of the activists entered the monument wearing saffron clothes. They were angry as some supermodels, who visited the monument two days before them, had been asked to deposit their saffron stoles at the Taj gate.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Recently, a seer from Ayodhya was denied entry to the Taj Mahal after he insisted on carrying ‘dandi’ (stick of a sadhu) along with him. He later called for a protest at the Taj, but was stopped again. Besides, various right wing activists have time and again recited ‘Shiv Chalisa’ stating that Taj Mahal was ‘Tejo Mahalaya’ (a Shiv temple).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON