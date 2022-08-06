That million-dollar smile can be yours, courtesy KGMU

The million-dollar smile of Bollywood stars that charms one and all will soon be available to people in Lucknow.

The King George’s Medical University’s conservative dentistry department is planning to introduce a smile-correction facility with cosmetic and aesthetic procedures at affordable cost. Such procedures cost over ₹10,000 per tooth and are available in select cities in the country.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“A large number of Bollywood actors get cosmetic treatment for their teeth. Veneers to laser gum contouring, they do it all to get that picture-perfect smile and we are working to make the same available to patients here, affordably undoubtedly,” said Prof AP Tikku, HoD, conservative dentistry and endodontics.

On Friday, the department conducted a workshop and hands-on training on the same for faculty members and the speaker was Dr Deepak Mehta, an expert in the field of aesthetic restorative dentistry.

“Composite Veneer and Angle build up is a treatment modality dealing with smile design and enhancing facial aesthetics. It is done with the help of high end equipment and that is why its cost is high in the private sector. The day-long workshop consisted of an interactive lecture, a live demonstration and hands-on training for composite veneers on dental tooth models,” said Prof Tikku. The event was inaugurated by Dr (Lt. Gen.) Bipin Puri, vice-chancellor, KGMU, and was attended by 150 participants.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The centre planned for the department will be named Aesthetic Dentistry Centre to provide facilities to the public in general at a very affordable cost, said organising secretary of the programme, Dr Ramesh Bharti.

People in Lucknow have also got veneer procedures done but by visiting centres in Mumbai or New Delhi and at high cost, said doctors.