Theatre allows one-on-one connection with the audience: Rakesh Bedi

LUCKNOW Veteran actor Rakesh Bedi underscored his unwavering commitment to live theatre, saying that there has hardly been a single month where he has not stepped onto a theatre stage. The artiste was in town to stage a play, ‘Massage’, as part of the golden jubilee celebrations of Bhartendu Natya Academy. Actor Rakesh Bedi in conversation with HT at Bhartendu Natya Academy in Lucknow on Thursday. (Mushtaq Ali/HT Photo)

“I passed out from the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) in 1976. Since then, there has hardly been any month when I have not stepped onto a theatre stage. When people say they don’t get time for theatre, it is just a fallacy; when you want to pursue theatre, you definitely get time. Even when I was signing up for ‘Dhurandhar’, I told the director that I will need time for rehearsals and staging theatre performances and he readily agreed,” the actor said in conversation with Hindustan Times on Thursday.

Highlighted that theatre serves as a crucial medium for actors to test and refine their energy, Bedi shared: “Theatre allows to connect one on one with the audience. There is also a thrill involved. With regular theatre rehearsals, actors keep themselves in tune with modern times because the scenario changes every two to three years.”

On being asked about his television, film and OTT acting with special emphasis on his recent role in ‘Dhurandhar 2’, the actor said that social media played an important role in magnifying his performance as Jameel Jamali. “No doubt it was an excellent film in all forms including production and performance, but social media helped in bringing out instant audience reaction soon after they stepped out of the theatres, which helped the film,” said Bedi.

He also expressed pleasure in performing for the audience in Lucknow. “Some cities are blessed with rich art, literature and culture. Lucknow is among the few including Hyderabad, Kolkata and Mumbai. It has been a city of poets, singers and writers. The love for culture is embedded in the nature of the city,” added Bedi.

While addressing the youth, Bedi said in times of social media one might get overnight success, but handling it is an uphill task. “When a person earns success after difficulties, it stays with him for a long time. One must not forget the roots of acting and stay connected with theatre always,” Bedi emphasised.