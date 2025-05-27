Search Search
Tuesday, May 27, 2025
Thickening Lko green canopy: Poori-sabzi, sure. Do take a seed ball too!

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
May 27, 2025 08:32 PM IST

A bhandara in Bazarkhala distributed seed balls made of cow dung and soil, promoting greenery alongside traditional food during Bada Mangal.

In a unique initiative to promote greenery and a love for the environment, a bhandara organised in the Bazarkhala area of the city distributed seed balls made of cow dung and soil, alongside the traditional offerings of poori-sabzi, during Bada Mangal on Tuesday.

The cowdung seed balls offered at the Bhandara (HT Photo)
The cowdung seed balls offered at the Bhandara (HT Photo)

Devotees were seen collecting seed balls that contained seeds of various tree species such as neem, banyan, and gular, near the Bazarkhala police station.

Alok Gupta, the organiser of the bhandara, said that he has distributed over 10,000 seed balls during the three Bada Mangal celebrations this year. “We are distributing seed balls of Banyan, Neem, and Gular, among others,” he said.

Gupta explained that earlier he used to distribute saplings, but this method proved costlier and less convenient for devotees to carry. “That’s why I switched to seed balls. They are inexpensive, easy to carry, and anyone can use them to contribute to greener surroundings,” he said.

The seed balls are packed in small polybags so that they can be carried easily. He also added that the seed balls are prepared in his house with the help of his entire family.

Tuesday, May 27, 2025
