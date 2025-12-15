Thieves lock neighbours’ gates, steal 8 lakh in cash, jewellery in Lucknow

In a well-planned burglary, thieves allegedly locked the gates of neighbouring houses from the outside before breaking into a locked home and stealing cash and jewellery worth several lakhs in Lucknow’s Thakurganj area, police said. A grab from the viral CCTV footage showing thieves locking entry gates of houses (SOURCED)

The theft occurred around 3 am on December 12 at a house near Town Hall School in Nawabganj. According to the complaint lodged at the Thakurganj police station, the accused first locked the gates of nearby houses from the outside to prevent residents from stepping out, before targeting the locked home.

Police said the main gate of the victim’s house was also found locked from the outside, suggesting the burglars deliberately created a barrier to delay detection and facilitate a smooth escape after the crime.

“The thieves allegedly decamped with ₹50,000 in cash and gold jewellery, including chains, a mangalsutra with locket, rings, earrings and other ornaments. Silver items such as anklets, a waist belt weighing about half a kilogram, and silver coins were also stolen. The total value of the stolen property is estimated to be around ₹8 lakh,” read the FIR copy.

The complainant told police that the house had been locked as she and her son were staying at a hospital where her husband is undergoing treatment. The family discovered the theft upon returning home.

A minute-long CCTV footage from the area, showing suspicious movement during the night, has surfaced on social media and is being analysed by police. “An FIR has been registered, and teams are scanning the footage and questioning locals to identify those involved,” said the SHO of Thakurganj.

Police said the manner in which multiple gates were locked points to a premeditated operation, and efforts are underway to trace the accused.