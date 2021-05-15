This is the best time to improvise held over projects: Tanmay

Filmmaker Tanmay Telang is all glad about his debut feature film doing rounds at international festivals, but equally bothersome that many of his upcoming projects are on hold due to the ongoing pandemic surge. Though the UPite is trying to make most of the time he has by working on the projects that will be shot in continuance once things get normal.

“We were supposed to start the shoot of our first web-series ‘Pirates’ in Ukraine from May 10 but now it has been delayed for at least two months. The series has already been commissioned by a leading platform and we are looking forward to shoot as early as possible,” said Tanmay.

His first film as co-producer is Marathi film ‘Dristhant’ which featured a visually impaired cast. “Not only actors, the singers, musicians and dubbing artistes all have same special-abilities. We have submitted the film in various film festivals and after a year we will release the film.”

His mega project on slain gangster Vikas Dubey too got delayed. “We now plan to shoot the OTT series by year-end. We have taken rights and permissions to shoot from his wife Richa, son Akash, Special Task Force (STF) and other government departments. This is going to be a mega series which we will shoot in Kanpur and Mathura where we will re-create Bikroo village (originally in Kanpur Dehat where the shoot out took place killing eight cops).”

Tanmay shares that his team had lined up production for ‘Hurdang’ (Sunny Singh and Nushrratt Bharuccha) which was shot in Agra followed by Abhishek Bachchan starrer ‘Dasvi’.

“Besides, we had many more projects that were in advance stage of pre-production. Now, with everything on hold, this is the best time to improvise those projects,” he adds.

Talking about his journey he said, “I was born in Vrindavan and was brought up Noida. I went to a college in Pune where I completed my graduation in film making. Then I along with my friend-partner Harshvardhan joined the team of producer Sailesh R Singh the maker of like ‘Tanu Weds Manu’ and ‘Shahid.’ He is our mentor and inspiration so that’s how we got hands-on experience in production work and since then we have been handling all his UP projects in some capacity or other.”

