This summer, its “Wah Taj” with 54 high-capacity coolers

Amid rising mercury and instances of many visitors falling ill on the Taj Mahal premises here, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has for the fist time installed 54 high capacity coolers and facilitated RO water supply for the tourists at different points of the 17th century monument. These coolers have been kept all over Taj premises, including eastern and western gates, booking counters etc. (Sourced)

“These coolers have been kept all over Taj premises, including eastern and western gates, booking counters, turnstile gates, entry at Royal Gate besides corridors, for the first time. One cooler has been placed in the mausoleum,” said Prince Vajpayee, senior ASI conservation assistant at the Taj.

“Also, 15 water points have come up where RO water is made available to the tourists on the Taj premises,” Vajpayee added. Temperature in the Taj city has already crossed the 40 degrees Celsius mark. Agra remains amongst top five districts when it comes to temperature recorded statewide.

Most of the days during summer, one tourist or the other faints or feels unwell while visiting the monument here because of heat. One has to walk much here and many, specially foreigners, find heat wave tough to handle and often such visitors faint and need assistance.

Tourists’ footfall at the Taj Mahal like other monuments in Agra gets thinner in summer months because peak tourism season here is from October to March but because of summer holidays, domestic tourists keep coming to the monument.

“These coolers are installed by support of a company as part of its CSR outreach under #Adopt Heritage 2.0 program,” tweeted a senior ASI official. “It is part of ASI commitment towards enhancing the visitor experience and ensuring that the cultural and historical significance of Taj Mahal is preserved,” the official aid.