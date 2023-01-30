Those involved in religious conversions will never succeed: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said those involved in illegal religious conversions in the country with the evil intention of converting the nation itself will never succeed in their nefarious designs as the nation is awake.

Addressing the closing ceremony of the six-day Kumbh programme organised by All India Hindu Gor, Banjara, and Labana communities in Jalgaon, Maharashtra, to unite the Banjara, Labana and Nayakada communities all over India and stopping religious conversion of the community, CM Yogi said playing with ‘Sanatan Dharma’ meant playing with humanity itself.

A statement from his office said that emphasising that people should feel proud of ‘Sanatan Dharma’, the CM said it is the oldest religion of the world which paves way for the welfare of humanity at large.

Addressing a gathering of around 50,000 people at the Kumbh convention being held since January 25, Yogi said it is only ‘Sanatan Dharma’ which can proclaim ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (the world Is one family)’.

“The society is awake now. As India celebrates ‘Amrit Mahotsav’ (75 years of its Independence), the country is achieving new heights each day. A new India is taking shape today under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Given the speed with which the Government of India is working and protecting the eternal values, the country will become the number one economy in the world within the next few years,” CM Yogi said according to the statement.

“Reminding every Indian of the five vows, the Prime Minister had said all the traces of slavery must be removed from the country forever. You must have seen that the Mughal Gardens of Rashtrapati Bhavan has now been renamed as ‘Amrit Udyan’,” he said.

Praising the organisers of Kumbh, Yogi said such Kumbh programmes should be run across the country as a national campaign. Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis joined the Kumbh programme through videoconferencing, said the statement.