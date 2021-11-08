Those trying to grab govt properties will have to pay for it: Yogi

LUCKNOW In a scathing attack on the Samajwadi Party and its jailed leader Mohammad Azam Khan, chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said the government’s policy was clear on development and progress of all without any discrimination of caste, creed, or religion but at the same time the government will take stern action “if anyone tries to disrupt festivals, celebrations, peace and harmony.

“If people try to grab government properties, they will have to pay for it,” the CM said at an event for inauguration and foundation laying of several projects in Rampur. SP Lok Sabha member from Rampur and nine-time MLA, Azam Khan is in jail since February 2020 and has over 80 cases filed against him including those of land grabbing and criminal intimidation.

“In Rampur, the government acted against 147 ‘bhoo mafia’ and freed 640 hectares land from them,” he said, hinting towards Azam Khan.

“India is a country of heritage and it is our responsibility to save and conserve the world’s oldest heritage. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country is moving towards the establishment of ‘Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat’ and it is in that series that Article 370 was abrogated in J&K and work towards making a glorious Ram temple in Ayodhya began,” said the CM.

He said: “Our festivals too are part of this heritage. But some people do not like it and they had conspired to destroy Rampur’s heritage. And that’s why we had been coming here again and again to protect it and will not let any bhoo mafia (land-grabber) grab properties. Rampur should become part of the overall process of development, better law and order agenda of the state and the central government. In the last 4.5 years, the state government sanctioned projects worth ₹3,000 for Rampur district alone.”

Taking a jibe at the SP, Yogi said: “Not only did we treat Covid patients at home and in hospitals, but also those who are in jail. While PM Modi toured the country during Covid, we spent time amid people helping them during Covid. They (SP leaders) stayed in home isolation and did not even care for their own people infected with Covid.” Azam Khan was infected with Covid in jail.

Yogi said the state government had also decided to work towards reviving dilapidated sugar mills in the district. “When the government works towards development without discrimination, then people and poor benefit irrespective of caste, creed, or religion,”