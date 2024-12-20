Those who desecrated holy places do not exist today: Yogi Adityanath

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said those who desecrated religious places do not exist today. He also asserted that mistakes due to which India had to bear the shackles of slavery and “our religious places” were insulted, should not be repeated again. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath in Ayodhya on Friday. (ANI PHOTO)

Addressing a gathering of seers at Asharfi Bhawan in Ayodhya, Adityanath stated that humanity could only be protected by respecting Sanatan Dharma.

Calling upon Indians to work together for the protection and preservation of the Sanatan Dharma, he said Sanatan Dharma is the rashtriya dharma of the country and Bharat will remain Bharat till ‘Sanatan’ is safe.

“This religion talks about the welfare of all,” the chief minister.

“Those who desecrated holy places like Kashi Vishwanath temple in Kashi, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya, Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi in Mathura, Harihar land of Kalki avatar in Sambhal, holy temple of Goddess Saraswati, the presiding deity of knowledge in Bhoj, they do not exist today.”

“This is the result of their sins. We have to ensure that no such situation arises in future due to which our religious places have been insulted in the past,” he said.

Raising the issue of atrocities on Hindus in Bangladesh, he said, “What is happening in Bangladesh today (with Hindus), had already happened in Pakistan and Afghanistan.”

“Who were those people who had worked to destroy the places of pride associated with the Sanatan Dharma? Why did they do it? What was their intention?” the chief minister asked.

On his day-long visit to Ayodhya, Adityanath met seers to discuss the Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj.

Referring to Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam philosophy, he said that this was only possible in Sanatan Dharma.

“For ages, Sanatan Dharma has kept itself alive by maintaining harmony with the entire world. In future, we will have to be vigilant to protect it from any kind of distortions or anomalies,” the chief minister said.

“Sanatam Dharma is an eternal religion. It is possible that some anomalies have come up in this period in Sanatam Dharma, but we will remove them with the help of saints,” he said.

Adityanath offered prayers at the Ram Janmabhoomi temple and Hanuman Garhi temple.

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust members briefed the chief minister about the ongoing construction work at the Ram temple.