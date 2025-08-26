Those who dig pit for others fall into it themselves: Akhilesh

Continuing his attack on the Centre over the tabling of the Constitution (One Hundred Thirtieth Amendment) Bill 2025, Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav on Monday claimed “those who dig a pit for others, end up falling in it themselves”. Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav. (HT file)

“All the dictatorial governments in the world bring similar laws from time to time so that they can always remain in power but no government has survived. All the governments lost power. Italy, Germany, Russia are examples of it,” he further claimed at a press conference in the state capital.

The SP chief alleged that the PDA community was continuously facing injustice and oppression. “The government is discriminating. The reservation given by Babasaheb Ambedkar is being snatched away. Jobs, employment, reservation are not on the agenda of the BJP government. The rights of backward and Dalit students were snatched away in the 69,000 assistant teacher recruitment. The aggrieved candidates went to the double engine BJP government for their rights but did not get justice anywhere,” Yadav alleged.

“Farmers, youths are women are all unhappy with the injustice of the BJP government. Farmers are not getting fertiliser. There has been a fertiliser crisis in the state for many months. From diesel to pesticides, things used for farming have become expensive. This government made the farmers buy nano urea, but the farmers did not get any benefit. The income of the farmers did not get doubled,” he further alleged.

Congratulating Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla and his family once again, Yadav said whenever he gets a chance, he will definitely meet Shukla. “We will know his experience. He has done a great job. This is a great success for the country, for his family and for him personally. This journey has increased the respect of the entire country,” the SP chief added.

All nominated SP in-charges in state relieved

On the instructions of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, state party president Shyam Lal Pal has relieved all the nominated in-charges of all the districts and assembly constituencies of Uttar Pradesh from their posts with immediate effect.