Those who endanger Bengal’s sisters will face UP’s bulldozer: Yogi

: Chief minister Yogi Adityanath said the ‘khela’ (game) will end in Bengal, and development will begin with the formation of the BJP government after the assembly election.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath (File Photo)

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Hitting the campaign trail in poll-bound West Bengal, he said anyone who tries to endanger the safety of sisters and daughters, and the employment of youth will be met with a stern response from Uttar Pradesh’s bulldozer.

The BJP’s double-engine government will tackle the rioters as it has the solution to “goondaism” promoted by TMC and Left groups, he said.

Addressing public meetings in Sonamukhi, Nandakumar and Kanthi South assembly constituencies of West Bengal on Sunday, the chief minister said TMC means appeasement, mafia rule, and “cut money”.

“The people of Bengal will speak Bengali and not Urdu. The fundamentalist culture will not be tolerated in Bengal,” he further said.

Questioning the TMC’s slogan of ‘Maa-Mati-Manush’, he said mothers and sisters in Bengal are unsafe today, the land is occupied by infiltrators and the people are frightened and helpless. Only the BJP has the cure for Trinamool and Leftist goons in Bengal.

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{{^usCountry}} “Bengal has witnessed a lot of violence under Trinamool’s rule. BJP worker Suman was shot, the hand of another worker Sushobhan was chopped off and the homes of many workers were destroyed. There are countless examples of Trinamool’s hooliganism. The central government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi and the BJP government in West Bengal will take care of the rioters,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Bengal has witnessed a lot of violence under Trinamool’s rule. BJP worker Suman was shot, the hand of another worker Sushobhan was chopped off and the homes of many workers were destroyed. There are countless examples of Trinamool’s hooliganism. The central government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi and the BJP government in West Bengal will take care of the rioters,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} West Bengal chief minister Mamata Didi (Mamata Banerjee) remained silent on the massacre of Hindus in Bangladesh, she said, adding that she feared losing Muslim votes if she spoke about Hindu safety. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} West Bengal chief minister Mamata Didi (Mamata Banerjee) remained silent on the massacre of Hindus in Bangladesh, she said, adding that she feared losing Muslim votes if she spoke about Hindu safety. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He added that vote-bank traders want to change Bengal’s demography. Attempts are being made to disrupt social balance in districts like Malda, Murshidabad, North Dinajpur, Nadia, Birbhum, and Howrah, he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He added that vote-bank traders want to change Bengal’s demography. Attempts are being made to disrupt social balance in districts like Malda, Murshidabad, North Dinajpur, Nadia, Birbhum, and Howrah, he said. {{/usCountry}}

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Fencing along the border is essential to effectively prevent illegal activities and infiltration, he remarked. Congress, Left parties, and the Trinamool Congress cannot be allowed to play havoc with future generations, he said. They disrupt Navratri celebrations, which should no longer be tolerated, he added.

“Together, we can restore Bengal’s former glory by voting for the BJP in the assembly election,” he said.

“The mayor of Kolkata had stated that half of Bengal’s population will speak Urdu, an attempt is being made to eliminate the Bengali identity. This is a conspiracy and it will not be allowed to succeed. The TMC should know that only Bengali will be spoken in Bengal. Mother Kali and Mother Ganga will be worshipped in India, and every citizen of Bengal will also chant Jai Shri Ram,” he added.

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“Anyone who tampers with Bengal’s art, culture, spiritual heritage and tries to endanger the safety of sisters and daughters, and the employment of youth will be met with a stern response from Uttar Pradesh’s bulldozer. UP’s bulldozer is not just about building roads; it also deals with the mafia. The bulldozer operates effectively only where the speed and determination of the double-engine government are present,” he said.

“The plight of Bengal is saddening. Bengal is the land of spirituality, culture, art, and education in India. This land has produced high-class spiritual seekers. Bengal once contributed a significant portion of India’s GDP through its entrepreneurship, hard work, factories, youth talent, and labour. However, first the Congress, then the Left, and for the past 15 years, the Trinamool Congress have left no stone unturned in impoverishing Bengal,” he said.

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“The TMC government is leading Bengal back to the same tragedy Bankim Chandra Chatterjee described in his book Anand Math. There was a famine at that time, but today, government-sponsored goons are exploiting…On the completion of 150 years of the national anthem Vande Mataram, I am confident that Bengal has embarked on a new path of change,” he said.

“The Trinamool Congress government has put Bengal’s identity in jeopardy. The money PM Modi sends for housing, rations, health, farmers, and village development is embezzled by TMC goons. Today, there are 40,000 large industries and 9.6 million MSME units operating in Uttar Pradesh,” he said.

“We have employed 30 million youth in MSMEs, 6.5 million in large industries, and over 900,000 in government departments. The Trinamool Congress government in Bengal should explain how many youth it employed in 15 years. With the closure of 12,000 MSME units, industries are migrating from Bengal on a large scale to other states,” he said.

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He further said in Uttar Pradesh, namaz is no longer offered on the streets.

“There is no noise from mosques. Cow slaughter is banned. There is no longer any love jihad or land jihad in Uttar Pradesh. It is the land where Ramrajya has been established,” he said.

“The Congress, TMC, SP, and RJD opposed the Ram temple, but thanks to Ram devotees, a grand temple of Lord Shri Ram was built in Ayodhya. The day India, comprising 145 crore people, joins Modi’s voice, the morale of anti-India forces will be crushed, and saffron will be seen flying on every house,” he said.

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