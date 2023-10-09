Those who opposed quota have turned ‘OBC well-wishers’ for votes: Mayawati

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Monday reiterated the demand for caste survey in Uttar Pradesh as well as at the national level.

BSP chief Mayawati paying tribute to party founder Kanshi Ram on his death anniversary in Lucknow on October 9. (HT photo)

Paying tribute to party founder Kanshi Ram on his death anniversary, Mayawati said, “In view of the (upcoming) Lok Sabha elections, casteist and anti-reservation parties/elements, especially the BJP and the Congress, are in a race these days to project themselves as the new well-wishers of the OBC community for votes of the bahujans.”

“The SC/ ST communities, OBC and religious minorities are aware of the fact that Kanshi Ram fought for their Constitutional rights and welfare. The anti-reservationists who are against the caste survey are the same casteist-minded people who continuously conspire to make the reservation of SC and ST categories inactive and ineffective and do not even fill the backlog of their reservation,” she claimed.

“Due to this reason, there is no role of the people of the ‘bahujan’ community in policy framing. It is necessary to change this extremely saddening and worrisome situation. The rightful claimant and the needy have been denied the social justice and much-hyped development,” she claimed.

Alleging that the BJP and the Congress were responsible for the pathetic condition of the poor, Mayawati said, “The bahujan samaj and poor among the upper caste are suffering due to price rise, unemployment, poverty and lack of basic facilities like road, electricity, water, education and health.”

“But how can the destiny of the ‘bahujan’ community be formed and improved by relying on casteist, communal and narrow-minded people for such a change? It is not possible to trust them anymore,” the BSP chief said.

Highlighting the role of the BSP in the implementation of the Mandal Commission report for 27% reservation for the OBC in education and government jobs, Mayawati said, “The people cannot forget the struggle of Kanshi Ram and the dharna organised by the BSP at Boat Club in New Delhi. Even after opposition by the Congress and the BJP, the BSP had extended support to the VP Singh government on the condition that his government will implement the report of Mandal Commission. On the other hand, the Samajwadi Party and other parties were indulged in luxury.”

“The BSP movement is now facing a big challenges from the casteist, narrow-minded, communal, capitalist and anti-poor forces. Apart from their immense wealth and misuse of resources, their tactics of ‘saam’, ‘daam’, ‘dand’, ‘bhed’ can be countered by the BSP...which was dreamt by Kanshi Ram ji,” Mayawati said.

She also asked the people to make the promise “Maanyavar Shri Kanshi Ram jee, aapkaa mission adhuraa, BSP karegi pooraa’ (Kanshi Ram ji, your unfulfilled mission will be fulfilled by the BSP) successful in the elections.

“The political parties and leaders who were opposed to the ideals of Kanshi Ram are organising programmes on his death anniversary. These parties did not even announce one-day mourning in Punjab and U.P. on his death in 2006. The SP government changed the name of Kanshi Ram district and Kanshi Ram Urdu, Arabi, Farsi University established under the BSP government. How can such casteist, communal and narrow-minded parties work for the welfare of the bahujan community?,” she asked.

‘BSP to go solo in Raj, Telangana’

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief said her party will contest the assembly election in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh in alliance with Gondwana Gantantra Party while go it alone in Rajasthan and Telangana.

In a post on X, Mayawati welcomed the announcement of the schedule by the Election Commission for holding assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram next month.

“The real challenge for the Election Commission is to make the elections completely free and fair by stopping the misuse of government machinery and money power etc on which the future of democracy depends,” she said.

“It is necessary to curb the tempting promises and announcements etc made especially by the ruling party to influence the elections in the wrong direction, regarding which the Supreme Court has also issued a notice. Strict action is necessary against the frenzy and violence due to casteism and communalism,” she said.

