Thousands of basic edu dept employees in UP yet to submit their academic records

LUCKNOW Thousands of dependents of deceased employees are working on different posts in the state basic education department and have not uploaded their academic records on the Manav Sampada portal despite reminders by authorities.

Over 24,000 such dependants are employed with the department. After a state level review, it came to light that 7,571 of them have not uploaded their High School marksheet and 9,454 have not uploaded the high school certificate on the portal.

As many as 8,770 staff are yet to upload their Intermediate marksheet and 10,930 have not uploaded their Intermediate certificate on the portal, according to a letter issued by director-general (school education) Vijay Kiran Anand to all basic shiksha adhikaris. Likewise, 13,096 employees have not uploaded their graduation mark sheet and 18,780 have not submitted their graduation certificate on the portal.

A number of employees who have B.Ed, D.L.Ed and BTC qualification too have not uploaded their academic records.

According to the letter, around 14,145 dependents of deceased staff are working as Class IV employees, 8897 as teachers and 1946 as clerical staff in the basic education department.

The letter reads that work of uploading documents is incomplete despite many reminders. The department is exercising caution in wake of previous episodes of irregularities. In June 2020, the basic education department had suffered major embarrassment when it came to light that multiple employees were working as teachers using the same academic record.

The D-G (school education) said, “It has been directed that the academic records of all dependents of deceased employees be uploaded on the Manav Sampada portal by August 15, 2022, failing which the department will be forced to take disciplinary action against employees who have not submitted required documents.”

Students to get ₹1,200 for uniform, stationery

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath will give ₹1,200 each to students of government-run primary and upper primary schools for purchasing school uniform, shoes, socks, sweater and stationery items for the academic session 2022-23 at a function to be held at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan on August 1.

The amount will be transferred to their parents’ accounts through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT). The program will be broadcast live through YouTube and Doordarshan. All the BSAs have been asked to ensure proper arrangements for the live broadcast of the programme for teachers and students in all schools. The YouTube link of the broadcast will be made available separately.