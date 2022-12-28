Three arrested for killing junk dealer in Prayagraj

PRAYAGRAJ: Kareli police arrested three youths on Tuesday in connection with the sensational murder of a junk dealer Zahid aka Sonu, 37, whose body was found on Majidia Islamia Intermediate College premises on Saturday morning. The youths confessed to have killed the junk dealer after he refused to give them money he lost in gambling, police said.

DCP city Santosh Kumar Meena said a police team under ACP Shwetabh Pandey and SHO Ramashray Yadav carried out investigations and arrested the three youths on a tip-off on Tuesday.

The trio was identified as Alam Khan, 22, Talib Babu, 25, and Arsalan aka Gajja, 22, all residents of Tulsipur area. Interrogation revealed that they smoked marijuana and gambled with Zahid inside Islamia Intermediate College on Friday. Zahid had ₹5000 with him that day which he lost to them in gambling. Later in the night, they again smoked marijuana and demanded cash from Zahid which he lost in gambling. However, Zahid refused to give them money and had a spat with them. Alam, Talib and Arsalan then hit Zahid on the head with stones multiple times following which he died on the spot. The accused then fled the spot with the cash. Police recovered three blood-stained stones on their disclosure.