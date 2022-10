Three cops suspended over death of Dalit man in custody in Fatehpur

Three cops were suspended on Sunday over the death of a 30-year-old Dalit man in police custody in Fatehpur. Based on a complaint filed by the victim’s mother, an FIR has been lodged against the three suspended cops and four other unidentified policemen on charges of murder and under relevant sections of the SC/ST Act.

The victim, Satyendra Kumar, was picked up by cops on Saturday after his name surfaced in a probe related to a forgery case of 14 ATM cards, said Rajesh Kumar Singh, superintendent of police, Radhanagar police station, Fatehpur.

On Sunday morning, cops rushed Kumar to the district hospital. According to reports, his condition had deteriorated due to the alleged torture during interrogation. He succumbed to his wounds during treatment. Subsequently, a panel of doctors conducted the post-mortem examination. Later in the day, the deceased was cremated in presence of police personnel.

The three cops who have been suspended for their alleged role in the man’s killing are -- Sunil Singh, station in-charge of Radhanagar police station; sub-inspector Vikas Singh, and constable Devendra Yadav. Taking cognisance of the incident, the magistrate will conduct a probe into the case. Besides, the additional SP will conduct a separate investigation into the killing.

Meanwhile, Arvind Singh, elder brother of the victim, has alleged that the cops had demanded ₹3 lakh in bribe in lieu of releasing his brother when he went to the police station on Saturday night to meet him.