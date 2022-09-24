Three die, two injured in lightning strike in Prayagraj

PRAYAGARAJ: At least three people died and two were injured in lightning strike at different places in the district amid heavy rain on Friday evening. Domes of two mosques were also damaged in lightning strike while the shade of a commercial building collapsed. The injured were admitted to hospitals for treatment while bodies of those were sent for autopsy, the district administration said.

Meanwhile, water logging caused problem in many localities following which traffic jam prevailed for many hours in the evening. The sudden downpour followed by thunder strikes scared the residents.

As per information issued by the district administration, Naresh, 40 of Tewara village of Puramufti, Usman, 15 of Beli area of the city and Rajababu, 13 of Kathauti village in Meja died in lightning strike. Ram Singh, 34, who was with Naresh received burns in the incident while Gayal, 25, who was with Usman was also injured. They have been admitted to the hospital for treatment.

Four sheep of Ramdhari Pal also died in lightning strike at Siki Kala village.

Domes of Jama Masjid Chowk and Shahi masjid in Bahadurganj were partially damaged as lightning struck in the evening. Locals said that they were scared after witnessing the lightning strike at a little distance. Those outside their homes were trapped for over an hour as loud sounds of thunder rocked the city multiple times. Locals claimed that they never witnessed such a downpour and multiple lightning strikes in the past many years.