Three foreign tourists among 5 test Covid positive in Agra

Agra reported five Covid cases, including three foreign women travellers and a student, on Monday following which the district health authorities have gone on alert mode especially with Delhi and adjoining NCR districts witnessing a sharp spike in the viral infection in recent days.

“There is a rise witnessed in Covid-19 cases in National Capital Region (Delhi and nearby districts) thus those in Agra having guests from NCR should be vigilant and get their tests conducted. Besides, those hosting diplomats from Delhi should also be on alert. Vaccination and testing are still the best measure to counter Covid-19 virus,” said chief medical officer (CMO) Agra Dr AK Srivastava.

With international flights services restarting from March 28, 2022 after gap of about two years and Agra being a hot tourist destination because of presence of Taj Mahal, officials here are in no mood to take chances.

The CMO said “Of the five cases three are women tourists-- two from US and one from Mexico. Their Covid test was conducted after they showed symptoms. They gave their samples on April 16 and have now left the city.”

“The other two are Indians, including one student from Kamla Nagar area in Agra and another is a resident of Gurgaon, who was here in Agra on April 16 when the sample was taken. The Gurgaon resident too has left the city,” the CMO said.

He further said though these foreign tourists have left Agra but the staff of hotel where they stayed as well others with whom they came in contact, including their guides, have been asked to undergo Covid test.

District magistrate Prabhu N Singh, through his update on twitter, said with this total number of active cases in the district has reached seven. He said so far over 25 lakh samples have been tested in the district since the outbreak of pandemic in March 2020.

“The present aggregate cure rate in Agra is at 98.69% and sample positivity rate is at 1.28 %. The city has till date seen 465 deaths due to the virus since March 2020,” the DM said.

The CMO said more vaccination, especially amongst children, and precautions were the only ways to avoid infection.