Three killed, 4 hurt as speeding car ploughs into crowd near Durga puja pandal in Balrampur

Three people were killed and four others seriously injured after a speeding car, allegedly driven by a drunk man, rammed into a gathering near a Durga pandal in Balrampur late Saturday night. The driver fled after the scene but was arrested within an hour after villagers chased him for around 15 km, police said. Circle officer Abhishek Singh said people had gathered by the roadside to watch videos projected on a screen when the speeding car went out of control in the darkness and rammed into them. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath announced ₹2 lakh compensation for each deceased’s family and ₹50,000 for each injured person.

The accident occurred around 11 pm in Charangahi Belha village, under Dehat police station limits, about 10 km from the district headquarters. The car, bearing Lucknow registration number UP32 KA 2425, rammed into a tent beside a temple, ran over seven people and crashed into a wall. The impact flung some victims five to six feet away, witnesses said.

The deceased were identified as Pateshwari Prasad, 42, Manoj Singh, 51, and Ganesh Pandey, 45. The injured — Chhedi Ram, 50, Ghop Ram, 31, Dablu, 37, and Mukesh Tiwari, 30 — were referred to a higher medical centre in Bahraich for treatment.

Circle officer Abhishek Singh said people had gathered by the roadside to watch videos projected on a screen when the speeding car went out of control in the darkness and rammed into them.

The driver, identified as Adarsh Yadav, a resident of Sitapur, fled the scene in the car after the accident. Police launched a search, sealed the border and arrested him within an hour, circle officer Abhishek Singh said. Investigators are questioning him to establish the vehicle’s ownership.

Witnesses alleged that Yadav was heavily intoxicated and that liquor bottles were found inside the car. However, the allegations are yet to be independently verified.

Eyewitnesses told police that the temple’s evening aarti had concluded and prasad was being distributed when the car approached from the Gaura Road side. While some people had already left, others were standing outside the temple, preparing to return home as the screen was being closed for the night.

CM announces financial aid

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the deaths and announced financial assistance of ₹2 lakh each for the families of the deceased and ₹50,000 each for the injured. He also directed officials to ensure proper medical treatment for the injured and take strict legal action against those responsible.