Three people, including two women and a minor, were killed when a private bus carrying devotees from Chhattisgarh fell into a roadside ditch, reportedly after the driver fell asleep while driving overnight on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway in Firozabad on Saturday. Three killed, several injured as bus overturns on Agra-Lucknow expressway

About 35 people, including the driver, were injured and are under treatment, said police.

“The private bus had devotees from Durg district of Chhattisgarh state, and they were on their way back when the accident took place at 3 a.m. on Saturday. They had visited Vaishno Devi and other pilgrimage spots during the trip, and their last halt was in Vrindavan on Friday,” informed Sher Singh, the in-charge of Naseerpur police station in Firozabad district.

“Those killed include two women and a child, while 30 to 35 were injured and are under treatment. The driver is one of the injured and informed us that he fell asleep while driving, which led to the bus going off track and overturning in a roadside ditch within the limits of Naseerpur police station in Firozabad district in the early hours of the day,” stated Singh.

“There were around 55-60 passengers on the bus. The bus was heading to Prayagraj from Vrindavan. The rest of the people have been rescued. Further investigation is underway,” he added.