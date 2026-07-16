Three killed, two critical after truck runs over them in UP’s Mirzapur village

Three people were killed while two got injured after a speeding truck ran over them in Kundan village on the Varanasi-Shaktinagar highway in Uttar Pradesh’s Mirzapur district during early hours on Thursday, police said. Three of them were killed and two of them suffered serious injuries.

The bodies of the three deceased persons were sent for post mortem. (Representative file photo)

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According to police, Raja Rajbhar (42), was sleeping by the roadside outside his home with other family members. Around 3am, a truck travelling from Varanasi towards Sonbhadra suddenly went out of control after its front tyre burst and ran over the people sleeping by the roadside and crashed into the wall of a house, killing Raja Rajbhar (42), his mother Sukhiya Devi (75), and Chandratara Devi (55) on the spot, and leaving Suhani Rajbhar (14) and Sunil Sharma (37) critically injured.

Police rescued the two injured individuals and took them to the Community Health Centre at Chacheri Mod, Chunar, for treatment. After administering first aid, doctors referred both patients to the Trauma Centre in Varanasi for advanced medical care.

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{{^usCountry}} The bodies of the three deceased persons were sent for post mortem. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The bodies of the three deceased persons were sent for post mortem. {{/usCountry}}

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According to police officials, a burst truck tire is suspected to be the cause of the accident based on the preliminary investigation, though all aspects are being examined. The truck has been impounded and the driver has been taken into custody.

Enraged over the incident, families of the deceased and other villagers gathered at the scene and blocked the Varanasi-Shaktinagar highway. An altercation ensued between the police and the villagers.

Additional police forces and the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) were summoned to the site. The traffic was restored after an hour.