Three lakh metres of waste turned into 12-acre park in Lucknow

Approximately 3 lakh metric tonnes of waste spread over the 12 acres of land has been converted into a green park with over 1,00,000 different types of plants, in Vasant Kunj, on IIM Road, Lucknow. The park has been developed over a garbage-landfill site (HT Photo)

Built at a cost of about ₹375 lakh, the Rastriya Prerna Park is being developed by the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA). Interestingly, the project started in February 2024 and ended within 2 months in the last week of March.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

“Garbage was a matter of concern for residents of the area. Regular complaints regarding the waste were coming in, so the department took the initiative to convert it into a green zone where people could walk and spend some time in greenery. The park is operational and is being currently visited by several nearby residents,” said the LDA vice-chairman Indramani Tripathi.

“The park has been developed over a garbage-landfill site, which a few months back, was a pain for nearby residents”, said the LDA VC.

Built over garbage, as many as 20 pipes have been installed in the ground, which will release dangerous and contagious gas from the ground. These pipes go some 20-30 feet deep in the ground and stand some 8-10 feet above it, to help release the gases, the LDA VC said.

Several trees such as mango, litchi, apple, guava, plum, sandalwood, Rudraksh, Putranjeeva, Peepal, roses, Pilkhan and others have been planted here, said Tripathi.

“Using boring, we are providing water to these plants, with the help of water sprinklers at various points,” said the LDA VC.

Additionally, a green track has also been made for people to walk on.

According to the LDA, in future, more facilities will be added to the park.

“In the next six months, there will be amusement activities for children, along with a cafeteria, several huts and seating arrangements at different points,” LDA officials said. They also said that plans are afoot to connect the park to Rashtriya Prerna Sthal in Vasant Kunj.