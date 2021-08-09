Three minor sisters burnt to death as cylinder catches fire in UP

Three minor sisters died of burn injuries when a Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinder caught fire in their house in Imamgarh village of Azamgarh district, Uttar Pradesh, late Sunday evening, police said on Monday.

A senior police officer said there was reportedly a leakage in the gas pipe.

The officer said at the time of the incident, the girls’ mother had stepped out to fetch water. The girls, 11, 6, and 4 years of age, were in the kitchen when the cylinder caught fire, trapping them inside.

Hearing their cries for help, villagers rescued the girls who were rushed to the hospital. The older two were declared brought dead while the youngest succumbed to her injuries later.

Police said they were probing the incident.