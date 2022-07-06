Three of Agra family die in “suicide pact”, financial stress possible reason

Three members of a family, including a couple and their 8-year-old daughter, were found dead inside their house at Awas Vikas Colony within limits of Sikandra police station of Agra on Wednesday morning, police said.

“The bodies of 35-year-old man along with his 30-year-old wife and daughter were found hanging inside a room at the house. A suicide note was found from the house that contained emotional statements,” said SSP Agra Prabhakar Chaudhary.

The SSP said the couple’s son (10) was the lone survivor and it appears that the boy had apparently not given his consent to this “suicide pact”.

The official said the boy had informed the family members who then called the police. The police soon reached the spot and sent the bodies for post mortem.

Primary probe revealed that the man was currently unemployed and under some financial stress.

The SSP said questioning of their kin revealed that the man had moved to Haridwar after marriage about 15 years ago but had returned to Agra some time back. But he could not get any work and was under stress. They also said the family was surviving on the support of relatives.

