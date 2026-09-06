Three years, ₹8.5 crore later, Butler Palace revamp still pending

Nearly three years after the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) began renovating and redesigning Butler Palace, the heritage project remains incomplete despite more than ₹8.5 crore being spent and repeated deadlines issued for its completion. Several planned public facilities, including an island café, also remain inaccessible to visitors. LDA chief engineer Manvendra Singh did not give a timeline for completion of the project. (HT Photo)

The latest example is the proposed island café at Butler Lake. On January 31, 2026, LDA vice-chairman Prathamesh Kumar had inspected the site and directed officials to make the café operational within 15 days. However, more than seven months later, the island remains locked and inaccessible.

The project was once the dream project of then divisional commissioner Roshan Jacob, during whose tenure the work began.

During an HT visit on Saturday, a bridge connecting the island was found secured with a small gate and lock, preventing visitors from reaching the café.

Similarly, the Butler Palace gate was locked, while exterior works, including windows and pathways, were still pending.

A resident living inside Butler Palace said the café appeared to have opened briefly before being shut. Since then, the facility has remained neglected, he added.

The delay at the island comes against the backdrop of the larger renovation project, which the LDA started in 2023. The palace has a ground-plus-two-floor structure with 12 rooms, four on each floor.

The authority has repeatedly promised to complete the project. On August 2, 2024, LDA officials claimed around 60% of the first phase had been completed and expected the renovation to finish by September or October that year.

The LDA later issued fresh directions to complete the renovation, restoration and façade upliftment work on the palace’s first floor by July 2026. However, the latest HT visit found substantial work still pending inside the building.

The authority has also repeatedly changed its plans for the premises. During Kumar’s January inspection, officials had informed him that a separate cafeteria being developed inside the palace would be completed by April 2026. The LDA has since cancelled the cafeteria proposal and shifted its focus to a library.

Earlier, the authority approved ₹5 crore to develop a modern library inside the historic palace by renovating its interiors. The proposal came after the concerned heritage department objected to some of the LDA’s earlier plans for the site, raising questions over coordination before undertaking major works.

LDA chief engineer Manvendra Singh confirmed the change in plans. “The cafeteria inside the premises has been cancelled. The library tender has been done. RFP (Request for Proposal) and tender work is being done for the remaining works,” he said. However, he did not give a timeline for completion of the project.

A worker posted at the palace said work had stopped around four to five months ago. “LDA officials sometimes come and inspect the premises, but otherwise it remains locked,” he said.

Although workers have completed portions of the exterior painting and installed lighting, several interior and exterior works remain unfinished.

The HT visit also found that the palace was showing signs of neglect after work was halted.

The prolonged delay has effectively kept a heritage property and its proposed public facilities out of bounds for residents despite crores being spent on its redevelopment.