close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Lucknow News / Three-time MP Ravi Prakash Verma joins Congress

Three-time MP Ravi Prakash Verma joins Congress

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Nov 07, 2023 06:42 AM IST

UPCC president Ajay Rai welcomed them into the Congress fold and said the decision of Verma would help strengthen the party

: Senior Samajwadi Party leader Ravi Prakash Verma, along with his daughter Purvi Verma and a large number of followers, joined the Congress at the party headquarters here on Monday.

Others who joined the Congress on Monday included BSP’s Nawab Faizan Ali Khan and Nav Bharat Party president Raj Bahadur. (For representation)
Others who joined the Congress on Monday included BSP’s Nawab Faizan Ali Khan and Nav Bharat Party president Raj Bahadur. (For representation)

Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee president Ajay Rai welcomed them into the Congress fold and said the decision of Verma, a three-term Lok Sabha MP and a former Rajya Sabha MP, would help strengthen the Congress. “This is Ravi Verma’s homecoming. His father was a Congress leaders and Kheri Lok Sabha seats has remained with the Verma family for 10 terms,” said Rai.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

“With more and more leaders from different parties joining the Congress, we are gaining strength as our party is getting ready for 2024 Lok Sabha elections,” said Rai.

Verma, on the occasion, spoke about the challenges that India had been facing during the tenure of the BJP government and said the people had made up their mind to vote out the BJP in 2024.

Others who joined the Congress on Monday included BSP’s Nawab Faizan Ali Khan and Nav Bharat Party president Raj Bahadur.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 07, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out