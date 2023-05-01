Expect cloudy skies today too, rain may visit: Lucknow Met

People in Lucknow may again experience cloudy skies with one or two spells of rain/thundershowers and strong winds (40- 50 kmph) in some areas on Tuesday. The maximum and minimum temperatures are very likely to be 28°C and 20°C, respectively, Met officials said. For representation only (HT FIle Photo)

Similar weather conditions are likely to prevail across U.P. The state forecast is that rain, thundershowers are likely at many places over the state. The Met department has issued a warning of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, hailstorm and strong winds (40-50 kmph) likely at isolated places over West-U.P. and East-U.P.

Lucknow experienced a brief spell of rain on Monday afternoon. Few minutes ahead of the rain, the district administration even issued an alert to the people to stay indoors. It rained for over 30 minutes after which it became bright and sunny. The maximum temperature in Lucknow was 30 degrees Celsius which was 9.4 degrees below normal while the minimum temperature was 20.5 degrees Celsius.

The weather agency also predicted that the wet spell is likely to continue till May 3, and is expected to reduce after May 4. The change in weather is due to Western Disturbances centred over Pakistan and Afghanistan that has induced cyclonic circulations over Rajasthan.

Sultanpur recorded maximum rainfall of 34 mm, Prayagraj 17 mm, Faizabad 12.8 mm, and Bareilly and Muzaffarnagar 10 mm each. Due to rain and overcast conditions, day temperatures dropped to below 30 degrees Celsius in a few cities like Najibababd where the maximum temperature was 20.5 degrees Celsius, Muzaffarnagar 21.8 and Meerut 22.2 degrees Celsius.