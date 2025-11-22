Search
Sat, Nov 22, 2025
Tiger safari, lunch and movie tickets: Pilibhit admn offers incentives to top BLOs

ByHT Correspondent, Meerut
Published on: Nov 22, 2025 04:34 am IST

“In the SIR campaign, the top-performing BLO from each assembly constituency, based on the extent of digitisation completed, will be given the opportunity to enjoy a jungle safari with their family. They will also be rewarded with movie tickets and a lunch at Chuka Beach,” ADM (finance and revenue) Prasoon Dwivedi said.

In a unique initiative to boost efficiency and motivate ground-level staff, the Pilibhit district administration has announced special incentives for booth-level officers (BLOs) performing well in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. BLOs who complete the highest volume of digitisation work during the month-long campaign will be rewarded with a jungle safari at the Pilibhit Tiger Reserve, a family lunch at Chuka Beach, movie tickets, and a certificate of appreciation.

According to a letter issued by the district administration, BLOs completing the highest digitisation workload will receive recognition and recreational outings as an incentive for their hard work.

Officials said the incentive plan was aimed at ensuring timely and accurate digitisation of voter details.

The campaign is progressing rapidly, with BLOs uploading enumeration data in digital format as they continue their field visits. The new incentive scheme is expected to further accelerate the pace of digitisation and ensure completion within the stipulated timeframe, officials said.

In his official communication, Dwivedi stated that after the SIR concludes, the top BLO from each assembly segment will be felicitated with the promised rewards along with their families.

The SIR campaign is being actively implemented across Uttar Pradesh, with strict action being taken against negligent BLOs. In contrast, Pilibhit has chosen a more encouraging approach by introducing attractive rewards for efficient officers.

The SIR campaign, aimed at updating and verifying voter records, is being conducted across the district from November 4 to December 4. A total of 1,522 BLOs have been deployed for the drive, supported by 52 district-level supervisory officers. BLOs are conducting door-to-door visits, distributing and collecting enumeration forms from voters, and uploading the details on the official portal.

