Time for ‘Samvidhaan Manthan’: Akhilesh Yadav on 2024 polls

“This is the election to save the Constitution and the democracy. This is the election to save reservation and one’s own honour. At one point of time, ‘Samudra Manthan’ (churning of the sea) had taken place. This is the time for ‘Samvidhaan Manthan’,” Akhilesh Yadav said at a press conference at the party’s state headquarters in Lucknow.

“On the one hand, there are people who want to defend the Constitution and on the other , there are people who want to end the Constitution,” he added.

The Samajwadi Party (SP) chief said the people of Uttar Pradesh gave a grand welcome and also bid a great farewell.

“Those who had come (to power) in 2014, are going (out) in 2024,” he said.